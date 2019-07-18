Buy Me Some What!? Matt Nagy’s Lyrical Debacle

Matt Nagy made headlines with his relentless reminder of the infamous double-donk playoff loss to the Eagles last year. Whether it’s having tryout kickers attempt a 43-yard field goal, same as Cody Parkey’s miss, and the constant message to his players, privately and through the media, to carry that loss as motivation for the coming season. However at the Cubs game today, Matt Nagy threw the first pitch and also had the opportunity to sing ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ during the 7th inning stretch. The lyrics have not changed but perhaps Nagy’s nerves did. Listen here for the epic lyric change heard ‘round the world.

