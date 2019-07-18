By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon

During today’s SEC media day, Alabama’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about the loss to Clemson in the National Championship game. Jason Smith with special guest Dan Beyer dissects the words of the former champion, including the issue with Tua being okay with the beating by Clemson.

Tua Tagovailoa: “It was good that we lost” was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: