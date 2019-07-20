Chris Broussard: Carmelo Anthony Needs to Retire From the NBA Right Now

Chris Broussard: “I said it a year ago. Carmelo Anthony needs to retire because this is unbecoming to a first-ballot Hall of Famer and I think that’s what he is. His first year in the league he took a 17-win Nuggets team to the playoffs in the WEST as a rookie. It took LeBron two years to get Cleveland into the playoffs from 17 wins.”

Listen to Chris Broussard explain why he thinks former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony should retire as soon as possible, as the 35-year-old who came into the NBA in the same Draft class as LeBron James is currently a free agent.

The ten-time All-Star who was once considered the league’s most unstoppable offensive weapon led the league in scoring in 2013 but has suffered a steep decline the last two seasons after he left the New York Knicks.

Anthony’s last great season was 2015/2016 when he averaged 22.4 points, but was a 16.2 point scorer the following year on .404 shooting for the ’16-’17 Thunder and became a glorified scrub the next year on the ’18/’19 Rockets in limited minutes before being cut.

Anthony has not appeared in a game since 2018 and is shockingly still a free agent.

Check out the audio below as says Broussard says it’s time for Melo to retire now, as he makes his argument that Anthony, who never won an NBA title, should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

