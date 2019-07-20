Celebrity Corner: Rob Schneider

On today’s edition of celebrity corner, comedy legend Rob Schneider joins The Odd Couple to discuss his love of baseball and its impact on American culture and shares an incredible story from his new weekly podcast “See What Happens”. He even has a story from baseball legend friend, Willie Mays, whose tells him why the unwritten rules of baseball will always be present in the MLB. Also Chris asks Rob about his time playing sports and why it’s hard to find authentic food depending on the region.

For more information on Rob Schneider and the “See What Happens” podcast, make sure you check out http://www.robschneider.com/seewhathappens

