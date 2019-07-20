Swedish Soccer God and LA Galaxy’s Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic had not one, not two but three goals and a 3-2 victory over LAFC in the battle of El Trafico. Ibra Supermacy led the way and took the chance to announce that he is a “Ferrari among Fiats”. Jason Smith and Aaron Torres take a deeper look into the LeBron James of the MLS. Final Score Ferrari 3, Fiats 2.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: A Ferrari Among Fiats was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: