Zlatan Ibrahimovic: A Ferrari Among Fiats

Swedish Soccer God and LA Galaxy’s Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic had not one, not two but three goals and a 3-2 victory over LAFC in the battle of El Trafico. Ibra Supermacy led the way and took the chance to announce that he is a “Ferrari among Fiats”. Jason Smith and Aaron Torres take a deeper look into the LeBron James of the MLS. Final Score Ferrari 3, Fiats 2.
