Ben Maller: Why the Tennessee Titans Should Not Sign Marcus Mariota to an Extension

Ben Maller: “There has been a lack of consistency and a lack of dominance with Marcus Mariota. He has been mostly AVERAGE, he’s been raggedy, most of his performances have been forgettable, and the box scores are UGLY. There’s nothing that jumps out about his ability and nothing tells you that he’s on the ‘cusp’ of greatness. That quarterback is not carrying the water in Tennessee.”

Listen to Ben Maller explain why he doesn’t think Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota is worthy of a lucrative contract extension, as the former Heisman winning quarterback from Oregon under Chip Kelly, is a year away from free agency of his rookie deal.

The 25-year-old who was selected 2nd in the 2015 NFL Draft has been far from a bust, as Mariota’s heroics in the 2017 NFL Playoffs earned him a road Wild Card victory at Arrowhead Stadium, but Mariota has only managed a 27-28 record for his career, without any Pro Bowl appearances.

After putting up an impressive 3,426-yard, 26-touchdown, and 9-interception 2016 campaign, Mariota has had two very forgettable seasons, throwing for a combined 24 TDs and 23 INTs.

Check out the audio above as Maller explains why a Titans team anchored by one of the best offensive lines in football and extremely physical defense, should start to distance themselves from the soon-to-be free agent.

