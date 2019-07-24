Mark Sanchez retired from the NFL after 10 seasons and now that he, Vince Wilfork and Brandon Moore are all retired, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon celebrate the play that defines not only Mark Sanchez’s career but the Jets organization as a whole. Listen to Jason and Mike relive the glory of the “Butt-Fumble.”
Mark Sanchez Will Always Be Remembered for the Butt-Fumble was originally published on theteam980.com
The Urban Daily Listening PartyOur staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily