By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon

Mark Sanchez retired from the NFL after 10 seasons and now that he, Vince Wilfork and Brandon Moore are all retired, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon celebrate the play that defines not only Mark Sanchez’s career but the Jets organization as a whole. Listen to Jason and Mike relive the glory of the “Butt-Fumble.”

Mark Sanchez Will Always Be Remembered for the Butt-Fumble was originally published on theteam980.com

