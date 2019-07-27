Ben Maller: “The Yankees are in some serious trouble. I have a sneaking suspicion that Thursday night is a date that will be looked at as a point of demarcation on the Yankees 162-game schedule and I would expect more aftershocks between now and the playoffs. A casual baseball observer would say the Yankees are invincible but when you pull out the magnifying glass you see the Yankees are a paper tiger with major systemic issues in their starting rotation.”

After one of the most embarrassing days in New York Yankees history Thursday night when the team was beaten to a pulp, 19-3, by the rival Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park, Ben Maller says the massacre is a preview of more pain to come.

Despite heading in Friday’s action with the best record in baseball, Maller is not buying into the Yankees as a realistic World Series contender, and called the suddenly struggling Yankees a ‘Paper Tiger’.

With 60 games still to play in the regular season, Maller believes the starting rotation will continue to erode as the staff appears completely rudderless during a season in which ace Luis Severino and All-Star set-up man Dellin Betances could miss the entire season.

Check out the audio below as Maller thinks American League contenders have no fear of a harmless and unimposing cast of characters including the likes of Masahiro Tanaka, JA Happ, James Paxton, Domingo Herman, and CC Sabathia.

Why the New York Yankees Are An Overrated ‘Paper Tiger’ was originally published on theteam980.com

