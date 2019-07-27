Jason Smith and Mike Harmon debate Philip Rivers’ recent comments regarding Melvin Gordon, and they dissect why Rivers felt comfortable not going out of his way to appease the running back who is holding out of training camp. Jason concludes that this is all an indication that Gordon will not be getting the money he desires from Los Angeles.

The Chargers Are Not Going to Pay Melvin Gordon was originally published on theteam980.com

