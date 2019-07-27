By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explain how the Giants never prepared themselves for trading Odell Beckham Jr. The guys criticize Dave Gettleman’s moves prior to and after trading OBJ and predict that the Giants will make a desperate move in the near future to acquire a weapon on offense.

The Giants Will Make a Move of Desperation to Replace Odell Beckham Jr. was originally published on theteam980.com

