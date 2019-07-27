Cowboys legend Drew Pearson joins The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Mark Wilson to talk about Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout. Drew explains why he believes Zeke will eventually get paid but he should still report to camp. He takes a look at how this could impact his legacy and discusses a potential extension for Dak Prescott.

Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Discusses Ezekiel Elliott’s Holdout was originally published on theteam980.com

