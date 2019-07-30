With Jason Smith out, Mike Harmon slides into the lead chair with special guest Dan Beyer, which happens to make the Le’Veon Bell apology that much more meaningful. After his contract dispute with the Steelers seemingly never ended, running back Le’Veon Bell eventually sat the entire 2018 NFL season. This particularly irked Mike and Dan, fantasy die-hards, who were amazed to hear Le’Veon Bell apologize for last year’s debacle and tells fantasy footballers that you can count on him in 2019. Listen to the full story here!

Le’Veon Bell Says Sorry to Fantasy Football Owners was originally published on theteam980.com

