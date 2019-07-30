Chris Broussard and Rob Parker are finally reunited and they are heated at Bucky Brooks?! That’s right NFL Network and FS1 Analyst Bucky Brooks said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is overrated. While Chris agrees with the overall idea that Rodgers is declining and over-hyped, Rob Parker does not want to hear any word it! Mr. Parker argues that a man with the greatest QBR in NFL history cannot possibly be overrated. Listen here for the full debate and interview.

Chris and Rob at Odds Over Bucky Brooks Calling Aaron Rodgers Overrated was originally published on theteam980.com

