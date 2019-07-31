After the New Orleans Saints brutal loss in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, fans of the team have been doing everything they can to extract vengeance and closure out of the NFL for the blown call that may have cost the Saints the game. With news that a Louisiana judge will allow Roger Goodell to answer questions in a lawsuit, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker think it’s time for the Saints and their fans to just let it go! Listen in!

The New Orleans Saints Need To Let It Go was originally published on theteam980.com

