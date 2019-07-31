As the Ezekiel Elliot holdout saga continues, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker were joined by former NFL GM and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly to break down the situation! Listen in as Rob and Charley get into a lively debate over Zeke’s position!

Charley Casserly: “This Guy Is In Violation Of His Contract” was originally published on theteam980.com

