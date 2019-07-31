The Reds Won the Trevor Bauer Trade

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was traded to the Reds in a 3-team trade that involved the San Diego Padres. The Indians ended up with a whole slew of players and prospects but Ben Maller still thinks it is the Reds that came ahead in this transaction.
