Fight Night In Cincinnati Between The Reds And The Pirates

As the MLB trade deadline nears, a big three-team deal was swung, highlighted by sending Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati and Reds OF Yasiel Puig to Cleveland. However, Puig remained in the game long enough to become involved in a massive brawl between the two teams. As luck would have it, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon were live on air as everything unfolded. Listen in to get their immediate reactions to everything!

