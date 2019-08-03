Chris Broussard: Carmelo Anthony is Still Better Than 70% of the NBA

Chris Broussard: “I think Carmelo Anthony is better than 60-70% of the NBA. There is no question he is good enough to play in the NBA… He’s good enough to be in an 8-man rotation for every team in the league and several teams he could start and get you 15 points a night. The question is not whether he’s good enough, it’s the fit. I feel bad for him.”

Listen to Chris Broussard explain why he still thinks free agent Carmelo Anthony is better than ‘70%’ of the NBA, as the former NBA scoring champion who many consider being a first-ballot Hall of Famer continues on a depressing fall from grace.

The 10-time All-Star, 6-time All-NBA player, and 2013 scoring champion hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since November of 2018 and is still without a contract after one of the most frenetic summer signing periods in league history.

Broussard still believes Carmelo could be a 15.0 point per game scorer but thinks it’s Carmelo’s own fault for not willing to accept a heavily complementary role on the second-team.

Check out the audio below as Broussard says Anthony needs to either alter his mindset or accept that his NBA mortality is here.

