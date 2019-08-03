Chris Broussard: “I have got some great news for Lakers fans… BUCKLE UP, LEBRON JAMES IS ABOUT TO HAVE A THROWBACK SEASON WITH ANTHONY DAVIS ALONGSIDE HIM. WATCH OUT! EXPECT A HECK OF A SEASON FROM LEBRON TO SILENCE GUYS LIKE ROB PARKER!… I don’t know if he needed motivation, but now he’s got it. I’m excited to see LeBron turn back the clock.”

Rob Parker: “Are you done? Father Time is undefeated and that’s all hollow nonsense talk that LeBron is mad and is going to turn the clock back.”

Listen to Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discuss the recent scathing Sports Illustrated interview with former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, as LeBron James’ one-time boss was very vocal in explaining the challenges that come with having to work with LeBron.

However, Broussard thinks this summer has been a positive for Lakers fans, and for reasons you might not expect. The last several months have been a LeBron bash-a-thon in the mainstream media, whether it’s doing the Space Jam 2 movie during the summer, reportedly trying to recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers while the NBA Finals were going on, or running onto the court DURING his son’s AAU game, Broussard thinks a suddenly pissed off LeBron now has a perfect reason to go into BEAST MODE next season.

Check out the audio below as Broussard predicts LeBron is about to have one of the best seasons of his career.

Chris Broussard: Angry LeBron James is About to Have a Career-Year was originally published on theteam980.com

