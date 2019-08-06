Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss Ezekiel Elliott’s continued holdout and give a theory to why Jerry Jones is handling the situation the way he is. The guys believe Jerry intends to allow this holdout to continue for as long as possible to then give him a deal right before the season to make Jerry and the whole front office look heroic in their efforts. Listen to their theory here!

The Jason Smith Show: Jerry Jones Wants to Be the Hero was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: