Jay-Z may have said no to the Superbowl, but he has apparently said yes to a partnership with the NFL. The partnership is reportedly revolving around entertainment & social justice initiatives. Roc Nation agency will also become a co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Details behind the deal are minimal right now, but according to Front Office Sports, Roc Nation is planning to go public with the news during a press conference Wednesday.

Roc Nation’s sports unit is already home to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Other clients include Kyrie Irving, CC Sabathia, Dez Bryant and boxing champions Miguel Cotto and Andre Ward.

The NFL has been marred with public scrutiny ranging from how it handles player protests to domestic violence and concussions. Jay-Z on board could help the league sharpen its image on and off the field.

Jay-Z ‘s Roc Nation & NFL Set To Announce Partnership was originally published on theteam980.com

