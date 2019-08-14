A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden, But No Jail Time

Today (August 14), A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault in Sweden. However, the rapper and his co-defendants received suspended sentences, avoiding any jail time.

In their written ruling, the four judges in Stockholm concluded A$AP Rocky and his friends were not entitled to self-defense, and therefore were guilty of assault. The judges also found no evidence that Rocky hurled a bottle in the fight as the prosecution claimed.

The lack of evidence that the victim got hit with the aforementioned bottled—that A$AP says he picked up but never actually used—proved to be crucial. According to the New York Times, the panel of judges, led by Senior Judge Per Lennerbrant, found the assault was not a “serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen.”. Also worth noting, A$AP will not have to perform any community service.

Considering he spent about a month in jail, A$AP should thank his lucky stars, and the fans who drew international attention to his plight. But, the “Pesos” rapper and his co-d’s have been ordered to pay restitution to the victim as well as the Swedish court expenses. But even that shouldn’t be too much stress.

Reportedly, the fade victim, Mustafa Jafari, was seeking $16,000 in compensation, but instead was awarded 12,500 Swedish kronor, which is about $1,300 for his pain and suffering.

You can expect Donald Trump to try to take all the credit shortly.

