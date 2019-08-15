CLOSE
Master P & Jeezy “Gone,” Teyana Taylor ft. King Combs “How You Want It?” & More | Daily Visuals 8.14.19

Master P and Jeezy roll out the big cars and trucks while Teyana Taylor takes us down a trip through Hip-Hop memory lane. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 10: Master P, Cymphonique Miller and Romeo Miller attend as WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of New Series Growing Up Hip Hop on December 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv)

It’s been decades overdue but Master P is finally dropping the sequel to the street cult classic flick I Got The Hook-Up and for the first cut off the film’s soundtrack links up with Jeezy to take things back to the block.

Taking to the block in Hummers, Bentleys and an ice cream truck for the visual to “Gone,” Jeezy and Master P politic with the community and some models before pouring out a little bubbly for the fallen G, Nipsey Hussle.

Speaking of the classics, Teyana Taylor samples Ma$e and Total’s 90’s smash “Tell Me What U Want” and recreates some scenes from your favorite golden era Hip-Hop videos in her King Combs assisted clip to “How You Want It?”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kent Jones, Da$h, and more.

MASTER P & JEEZY – “GONE”

TEYANA TAYLOR FT. KING COMBS – “HOW YOU WANT IT?”

KENT JONES – “I LIKE IT”

DA$H – “HOLD UP”

UGLY GOD – “BATMAN”

DOODIE LO – “LONZO”

KILLY – “DESTINY”

EVERTHE8 – “OW, I LIKE IT”

