Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor is back in legal hot water after a video surfaced showing him punching an old man in a Dublin bar. The Irish UFC fighter reportedly hit the man because he refused McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey shot.

TMZ Sports reports:

The absurd attack went down at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. Conor walked in and lined up cups for bar patrons … looking to buy a round of his Proper Twelve for everyone. The problems started when the guy opted out. Conor placed a cup in front of him not once, but twice … and he still refused.

Unclear if words were exchanged between them, but after Conor downed a shot with the other drinkers, he unexpectedly threw his notorious left fist right in the face of the old man who rejected the booze.

Two people immediately grabbed McGregor and pulled him out of the bar. The violence was reported to cops, who announced back in April they’d opened an investigation. It’s unclear if that’s still active, but there are no reports Conor was ever charged — even though cops have reportedly seen this video.

McGregor’s tough-guy fade didn’t even knock the old man out as the outlet noted. Charges have yet to be made in the incident and added to recent violent acts outside the octagon that McGregor has been involved in.

—

Photo: Getty

Bus Attacker Conor McGregor Faded Old Man In Dublin Bar Because, Whiskey was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: