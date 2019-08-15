CLOSE
Dave Chappelle’s Latest Netflix Comedy Special Has A Trailer [Video]

He's back, on August 26.

There is no doubt that Dave Chappelle secured a big ass bag for his Netflix specials. Today (August 15), we finally get a trailer for the latest, Sticks & Stones.

There aren’t any jokes in the trailer, just Dave walking in what looks like the salt flats with Morgan Freeman doing the narration.

“If you say anything, you risk everything,” says Freeman in the trailer. “But if that’s the way it’s gotta be, OK, fine, f*ck it. He’s back folks.”

Reportedly, the renowned comedian is getting $20M per special, and this will be his fifth.

What a time.

Sticks & Stones will launch globally on August 26. Watch the teaser below.

