Colin Kaepernick began his protest of the social injustice in America against Black people and other communities of color three years ago, jeopardizing his NFL career. The free-agent quarterback and activist is still sticking to his guns and posted a video to commemorate his continuing efforts.

“Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people!” Kaepernick wrote in the caption of the tweet.

The video, which shows several instances of extreme force used by police officers and how the death of Black people at the hands of police has had a profound effect on the families. The caption was punctuated by a Black fist emoji, hammering home Kap’s devotion to the people. This clip comes just as Jay-Z and Roc Nation formed a new partnership with the NFL.

Check out the powerful video below.

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

#ImStillWithKap: Colin Kaepernick Posts Video On 3-Year Anniversary Of NFL Protests was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: