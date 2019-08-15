CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash

The Team 980 News Desk

Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife involved in plane crash in Tennessee

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved ina fiery plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.

Earnhardt Jr, his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter were on the plane when it crashed on a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County.

 

More on this story as it develops.

Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash  was originally published on theteam980.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close