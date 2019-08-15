Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved ina fiery plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.
Earnhardt Jr, his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter were on the plane when it crashed on a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County.
More on this story as it develops.
Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash was originally published on theteam980.com
