Jay-Z Told Benny The Butcher To Turn Down XXL Freshman Cover

Benny The Butcher has emerged as one of the sharpest lyricists in the game today, adding to the potency of his Griselda Records squad with Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn. In a sitdown with Crooked I for the Crook’s Corner show, the Buffalo rap star shared that Jay-Z advised him to turn down the XXL Freshman cover.

“He let me know that when it’s time, there ain’t gonna be no votin’,” Benny said. “He told me about a situation where he was in where somebody turned something down and showed him that it’s okay to be you and take the work that you want to take. Take the work that you’re comfortable taking for your brand.”

Benny admitted that he did want to do the cover and that it was a goal of his, but ultimately, it appears that the Griselda rhyme slinger is doing fine without the XXL cosign.

Photo: Getty

