It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New York City’s Finest as another police officer has taken his own life this year.
USA Today is reporting that an off-duty police officer killed himself this past Wednesday (Aug. 16) just 24 hours after another off-duty officer took his own life in Yonkers, NY. According to the report the 25-year veteran whose name is being withheld at the moment shot himself in his Queens home just after 6 p.m. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Manhasset it was too late.
The New York Police Department broke the news on their Twitter account and urged anyone struggling with personal issues to seek support that’s readily available at the drop of a dime.
This latest suicide by a police officer marks the 9th such incident for the NYPD this year alone. Police Commissioner James O’Neill also took to Twitter to address the issue and declared it a mental health crisis amongst the boys in blue.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with such problematic thoughts, please, get help.
Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th Such Incident of 2019 was originally published on hiphopwired.com