Offset Joins Gaming Juggernaut FaZe Clan As Its Newest Investor

Despite the recent news of being sued by former member professional gamer Turner Tenney AKA Tfue, FaZe Clan just got another high-profile name on board. The gaming juggernaut announced today (August 16) that Migos member, Offset has joined the organization as its newest investor.

As per the statement, the new partnership “includes a commitment by Offset and FaZe to build a mutually beneficial partnership to continue to propel FaZe Clan’s dominance and accelerate the intersection of esports and entertainment in general.”

No financial details were disclosed, but Kulture’s dad is very excited to join the gaming group. In the announcement, Offset born Kiari Kendrell Cephus expressed his love for video games and recognizes Esports are the future.

“I love gaming, and esports is the future. These two facts make it only right that I be a part of the biggest esports organization with some of the best players in the world.”

FaZe Clan’s President Greg Selkoe added:

“We view Offset as an amazing addition to the FaZe Clan family and look forward to working closely with him to develop co-branded experiences, content, apparel and anything else his incredibly creative mind can conceive of. FaZe is all about pushing the boundaries of what an esports brand can be as we truly believe gaming now sits at the epicenter of almost all current pop-culture trends. Our roots and DNA are gaming, but we have built a lifestyle brand and social movement around this. What is key to our formula is that everyone we bring into the FaZe Clan family has to first have an authentic love for gaming and Offset is both one of the planet’s biggest musicians and a skilled gamer and esports aficionado as well.”

Who knew Offset was a gamer?

He is not the only Hip-Hop name associated with the gaming organization. Lil Yachty announced back in December, last year that he was joining the clan under the name FaZe Boat. Drake also revealed back in September 2018 that he is the co-owner of another popular Esports organization 100 Thieves.

This latest move only proves that Hip-Hop and gaming are closer than most think. Offset clearly sees potential and is trying to get himself a piece of the pie, and we are not at that at all.

