YBN Cordae “Broke As F*ck,” Chris Rivers ft. Oswin Benjamin “N.A.S.A.” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.19

While most of older Hip-Hop heads refer to this generation as the “mumble rap” era, YBN Cordae is one of the few that seems to get daps for his impressive flows and rap content.

Continuing to build his reputation for being a microphone gripper for real, YBN Cordae comes through with a new clip for “Broke As F*ck” where he and his crew bike around town looking to five finger discount whatever they can in whichever convenience store they visit. Free things are just better sometimes.

Speaking of impressive flows and rap content, Chris Rivers continues to prove that the rap lineage he inherited from his rap legend of a father, Big Pun, runs strong in him as he crash lands in the wrong place in his Oswin Benjamin assisted clip to “N.A.S.A.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta, Rod Wave, and more.

YBN CORDAE – “BROKE AS F*CK”

CHRIS RIVERS FT. OSWIN BENJAMIN – “N.A.S.A.”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “COURT TOMORROW”

SADA BABY FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “NEXT UP”

ROD WAVE – “FLY”

JAMAL GASOL – “STAY ON YA DEAN”

KEMBA – “LAST YEAR BEING BROKE”

COMETHAZINE – “ACT”

YOUNG NUDY & GIRL TALK – “NO PROBLEM”

