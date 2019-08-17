Boosie Badazz Faces 2 Felony Charges Connected To April Drug Bust

Boosie Badazz was arrested back in April and charged with possession of marijuana and a traffic violation but avoided a gun possession charge. However, Boosie is now facing a year in jail after Georgia prosecutors slapped the Louisiana rapper with two felony charges related to the case.

TMZ reports:

The D.A. in Coweta County slapped the Louisiana rapper with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. When you see it’s less than an ounce of weed, ya might think it’s not that serious, but Georgia ain’t Colorado or California — it still takes marijuana very seriously.

As we reported, Boosie was arrested back in April when cops pulled him over in his white Dodge Charger for swerving lanes and nearly hitting another vehicle. During the traffic stop, officers found the ganja, one handgun and more than $20,000 in cash.

As the outlet notes, another passenger in the car with Boosie is facing the same charges.

