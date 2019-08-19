Kanye West Hits Up The California Worship Center For Sunday Service

Looks like Yeezus is looking to expand his congregation as he continues to take his Sunday Service show on the road.

Just a few months after giving the Coachella crowd a taste of what his exclusive Sunday prayer concerts were like, TMZ is reporting that “Jesus Walks” artist took to North Hollywood and put on a Sunday show for a San Fernando Valley congregation that they wouldn’t soon forget.

We’re told Kanye joined forces with the California Worship Center this week, walking in around 11 AM PT and hosting a musical church service ’til about 2 PM. It was quite a spectacle — but perhaps a bit less so than what his usual services turn out like.

Regardless of the hype, lots o’ famous folks stopped by. Eyewitnesses tell us stars like Blac Chyna, Tori Kelly, Gwen Stefani and even manager-to-the-stars Scooter Braun showed up — not to mention everyone Kanye brought along with him … which was a ton of heads.

From the looks of the clips it really looks like Kanye was enjoying himself helping people catch the Holy Ghost.

At this point where just glad when Yeezy isn’t wearing a MAGA hat or praising the Racist-In-Chief in the Oval Office.

