Whether it’s a good woman, ride or die chick, or gangsta b*tch, you gotta appreciate what a woman who has your back brings to the table. For her part Summerella does her own thing and she ain’t afraid to let y’all know what y’all missing.

In her visuals for “Pretty B*tches In The Trap,” the songstress takes it to the block where she stunts in colorful outfits while Gucci Mane, Trouble and Tokyo Jetz swing through to show her love off the strength.

Speaking of colorful getups, Doja Cat finds herself in numerous fruit inspired garments which seem to highlight her physical degree something kinky in her Tyga assisted clip to “Juicy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from E Ness, Young Dolph and Key Glock, and more.

SUMMERELLA FT. GUCCI MANE, TROUBLE & TOKYO JETZ – “PRETTY B*TCHES IN THE TRAP”

DOJA CAT & TYGA – “JUICY”

E NESS – “FEELIN GOOD”

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “WATER ON WATER ON WATER”

JEAN DEAUX FT. KEHLANI & ROMDERFUL – “ANYTIME”

RYMEZ & STEFFLON DON – “DON WALK”

YUNG BABY FT. ASIAN DA BRAT & QUEEN KAY – “MEAN GIRL”

KILLY – “DESTINY”

LA GOONY CHONGA – “NO QUIERES LIO”

Summerella ft. Gucci Mane, Trouble & Tokyo Jetz “Pretty B*tches in The Trap,” Doja Cat ft. Tyga “Juicy” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

