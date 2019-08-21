Stephen Curry might be best known for his wizardry on the basketball court, but he’s also a big fan of golf as evidenced by his new series, Holey Moley. After a meeting with a Howard University student angling to bring a golf program for men and women to the HBCU, it was announced this week that Curry is financing the entire operation.

NBA.com reports:

The specifics of his contribution were not disclosed. But the athletic director Kery Davis said that the donation is, “one of the most generous gifts in the history of Howard University.”

Howard officials say they plan to have women’s and men’s golf teams for the 2020-21 academic year.

The school had a Division II golf program in the past, along with intercollegiate and intramural club teams.

The 31-year-old Curry, who has won three NBA championships with the Warriors, says he decided to get involved after meeting a Howard student who had been trying to get the university to have a golf team.

“The idea around re-creating Howard’s golf team and turning it into a Division I program for men and women was born on that specific night,” Curry said. “Now, seven and a half or eight months later, we’re here.”

Curry’s passion for golf is clearly exhibited by his hilarious mini golf series, Holey Moley, and he also played the sport in high school while also continuing to hit the course in celebrity tournaments.

Way to go, Stephen Curry.

—

Photo: Getty

Chef Curry: Stephen Curry Finances Howard University’s Golf Team was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: