Spawn, The Terminator T-800 & The Joker Revealed As Guest Combatants In ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

With the arrival of Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and reveal of Sindel, fans have been wondering who will be the guest combatants NetherRealm has been teasing for months. Today (August 21) we finally learn that The Terminator T-800, anti-hero Spawn, and Batman’s nemesis The Joker will be joining Mortal Kombat 11‘s evergrowing roster.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed the roadmap for the first Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11. The studio detailed precisely when players will be able to issue fades with the newest Kombatants. Sindel and Spawn were no shock to many, it’s the addition of Schwarzenegger’s iconic character and DC’s Clown Prince of Crime that is intriguing.

In the reveal trailer that sadly doesn’t show the newest fighters in action, we at least get to see how they translate in video game form. Arnold’s Terminator T-800 is inspired by his look from the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate film while The Joker has a much more beefed-up younger look.

The Terminator T-800 from “Terminator: Dark Fate” is a cyborg assassin, sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic future. He is nearly indestructible and possesses superior technology, fighting skills, and artificial intelligence capabilities making him the ultimate killing machine. The Terminator T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11 will feature the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

DC’s The Joker is one of the greatest Super-Villains of all time and a popular culture icon. Ruthless, incredibly dangerous and reveling in creating chaos, The Joker brings a deadly and unpredictable combat style to Mortal Kombat 11.

With reveal also came the dates of when players can expect to add each character to MK 11’s roster and sadly it’s gonna be a bit of wait. The Terminator T-800 (Oct. 8 early access), Sindel (Nov. 26 early access), The Joker (Jan. 28 early access) and Spawn (March 17 early access).

Photo: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games

