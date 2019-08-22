Grudge Gang: Dame Dash Continues Beef With Jay-Z, Says Hov “Ain’t Sh*t”

Dame Dash still has an ax to grind with his former Roc-A-Fella Records partner Jay-Z, and the longstanding beef doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. In a new interview, Dash stated that it’s known throughout the business that the Roc Nation honcho, in his words, “ain’t sh*t.”

Sitting down with Adam22 of the No Jumper podcast, Dash unloaded his thoughts on Jay-Z in the wake of the Brooklyn mogul’s new arrangement with the NFL and an upcoming social justice platform in development. Mincing no words, Dash makes short work of his former friend by alleging that he’s known for being shady with his business moves.

“Everyone knows Jay ain’t sh*t,” Dash said.”If you ask anyone in the industry, it’s common knowledge that Jay ain’t sh*t. He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self-preserving, period.”

In Dash’s words, Jay-Z’s alleged practices in the industry go unchecked because of his wife, Beyoncé, and lack the power to take him on.

Interesting.

Check out a clip from No Jumper where Dame Dash makes the explosive statement.

See the full chat below.

