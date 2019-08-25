Jay Gruden Names Case Keenum Starter For Week 1 Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The quarterback battle in the 2019 Washington Redskins training camp is over.

Head coach Jay Gruden announced that Case Keenum has beat out fellow QBs Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins and will start week one for the Redskins. The Skins travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Keenum last traveled to Philly as a member of the Minnesota Vikings when the team lost to the Eagles in the NFL Championship in 2018. Keenum recorded a career-high 3,890 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 16 games with the Broncos last season. The Journeyman QB was traded with a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Skins for a 2020 sixth-round pick

