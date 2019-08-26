Sing, Little Birdie: Prosecutors Asked Jury About Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitching

Tekashi 6ix9ine is setting himself up to reveal what he knows about the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, and he’s already expressed fears about testifying against his former affiliates. Prosecutors in the case have asked the jury in the matter if the rapper’s snitching will sway how they decide the case in any way.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, federal prosecutors have filed the questions that they would like to ask during jury selection.

The reason for the loaded question is to gauge whether anyone on the jury can be fair and impartial.

Interestingly, a section of the questioning will deal with the federal investigators and cops using “confidential informants,” like Tekashi, and how the jury may feel about somebody who turned in all their former cohorts.

Tekashi is not specifically on trial in this case, but he will be a cooperating witness, so officials want to find out how the public feels about his cooperation.

The outlet shared some of the questions asked of the jury in order to determine how impartial they will be. Tekashi is testifying in the matter to reduce some of the years he’s facing after pleading guilty to a number of felonies.

