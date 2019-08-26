CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Buddie Of Dem Franchise Boyz Dies After Cancer Battle

Born Gerald Tiller, Buddie and Dem Franchise Boyz scored a hit with "White Tee" and were signed to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def imprint.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 14

Source: NBC / Getty

A member of Atlanta Hip-Hop group Dem Franchise Boyz has passed away, apparently from complications related to cancer. Buddie, born Gerald Tiller, passed away on Sunday, August 25.

Posts from Franchise Boyz member Pimpin’ and Parlae along with the group’s main page all shared images of Buddie with loving words. Jermaine Dupri, who signed the group to his So So Def imprint, also offered condolences as did former labelmate, Da Brat.

View this post on Instagram

🥺🥺 R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz

A post shared by Franchize Boyz (@demfranchizeboyz) on

It hasn’t been reported by any outlets how old Buddie was at the time of his passing.

Our warm thoughts are with Dem Franchise Boyz, their families, and the fans.

View this post on Instagram

@demfranchizeboyz LOST our Brother @ayeegamer Today to CANCER #RestEasyBuddie #RipWeeFli The shit we did together was World 🌎 Changing. You was the 1 who got me to go to College & that started us on this Music wave. We became millionaire in 1 year & changed the face if music. Then we went on to start our label 10 ENT to put our lil bros in place to Win with us. You was my roommate in college, when we first start doing shows & we could only get 2 rooms @pimpinbeatz & @manjizzal already knew me & you was together. We haven't been on the same page for a few years but the LOVE I have for you Never Ended. You don't have to fight no mo homie #FUCKCANCER #DemFranchizeBoyz #Trendsetters #WorldChangers

A post shared by Parlae (@iamparlae) on

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Buddie.

Photo: Getty

Buddie Of Dem Franchise Boyz Dies After Cancer Battle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close