A member of Atlanta Hip-Hop group Dem Franchise Boyz has passed away, apparently from complications related to cancer. Buddie, born Gerald Tiller, passed away on Sunday, August 25.

Posts from Franchise Boyz member Pimpin’ and Parlae along with the group’s main page all shared images of Buddie with loving words. Jermaine Dupri, who signed the group to his So So Def imprint, also offered condolences as did former labelmate, Da Brat.

It hasn’t been reported by any outlets how old Buddie was at the time of his passing.

Our warm thoughts are with Dem Franchise Boyz, their families, and the fans.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Buddie.

—

Photo: Getty

Buddie Of Dem Franchise Boyz Dies After Cancer Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: