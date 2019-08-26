Buddie Of Dem Franchise Boyz Dies After Cancer Battle

A member of Atlanta Hip-Hop group Dem Franchise Boyz has passed away, apparently from complications related to cancer. Buddie, born Gerald Tiller, passed away on Sunday, August 25.
Posts from Franchise Boyz member Pimpin’ and Parlae along with the group’s main page all shared images of Buddie with loving words. Jermaine Dupri, who signed the group to his So So Def imprint, also offered condolences as did former labelmate, Da Brat.
It hasn’t been reported by any outlets how old Buddie was at the time of his passing.
Our warm thoughts are with Dem Franchise Boyz, their families, and the fans.
@demfranchizeboyz LOST our Brother @ayeegamer Today to CANCER #RestEasyBuddie #RipWeeFli The shit we did together was World 🌎 Changing. You was the 1 who got me to go to College & that started us on this Music wave. We became millionaire in 1 year & changed the face if music. Then we went on to start our label 10 ENT to put our lil bros in place to Win with us. You was my roommate in college, when we first start doing shows & we could only get 2 rooms @pimpinbeatz & @manjizzal already knew me & you was together. We haven't been on the same page for a few years but the LOVE I have for you Never Ended. You don't have to fight no mo homie #FUCKCANCER #DemFranchizeBoyz #Trendsetters #WorldChangers
Rest Powerfully in Peace, Buddie.
