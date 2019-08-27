Meek Mill Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Gun Charge, Criminal Case Ends

It’s finally over. Today (August 27), Meek Mill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge, finally ending the case that has dogged him for a decade.

All the other charges were dropped and the Philadelphia rapper won’t be required to serve any more jail time.

Also, he is off parole.

According to WFMZ, the plea deal comes after both the prosecution and defense called into question the credibility of the arresting officer from the case that dates back to 2007. The defense also called out the infamous trial judge who kept sending Meek back to prison for minor parole violations.

Meek already spent 2 years in prison from that 2007 case. It’s finally behind him and he looks to continue his philanthropic work and his thriving music career.

Meek Mill takes stage outside criminal court. Thanking supporters after judge. “Meek free. I’m not on probation.” pic.twitter.com/hQlStEyPIv — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) August 27, 2019

