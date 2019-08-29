Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson After Dave Chappelle Special Critique

In the recent Dave Chappelle stand-up special Sticks & Stones, the comedian came to the defense of the late Michael Jackson and blasted the accusers by saying they were lying about the abuse. The estate sided with Chappelle previously and took a shot at Robson who has been vocally critical of Chappelle’s recent bit, throwing tough jabs in the process.

Wade responded by reportedly claiming it was “disgusting, irresponsible and inexcusable” for Netflix to allow Dave to make like of sexual abuse.

But, as Michael Jackson’s estate and defenders have said all along, they believe Wade Robson and James Safechuck are lying about MJ molesting them.

Branca pointed to a recent video released online and asked, “how can you see this and not question these guys.”

John Branca, the executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, tells The Blast, “Wade’s accusations emerged only after his book failed and we turned him down for a job with our Las Vegas show 9 years ago. He couldn’t get a job until HBO and Dan Reed hired him. He’ll say anything to avoid answering the question of why people like Dave Chappelle don’t believe him or to address the factual holes and inconsistencies in this one sided documentary that did not interview a single person other than the two guys and their families, who are in it for the money.”

The estate has decided to legally take on Robson, James Safechuck, and HBO over the airing of the Leaving Neverland documentary. Both sides are maintaining their stances without budging a bit.

