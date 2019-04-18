G Herbo Arrested For Domestic Violence In Atlanta

Today (April 18), Chicago rapper G Herbo was arrested for battery in Atlanta. Even worse, he is alleged to have put hands on his baby mama.

Reports TMZ:

According to Atlanta Police … the rapper and Ari got into it Wednesday morning — mostly yelling at each other — but at some point, cops say Herbo assaulted her. Cops say he then left the location with their son but later returned … and after officers spoke to him, they arrested him for simple battery.

Cops say Ariana sustained minor scratches during the altercation, and right now it’s unclear what triggered the alleged assault. Cops are continuing their investigation.

But but wait it gets worse…

Perhaps complicating matters for G Herbo is the fact Ari is now dating boxer Gervonta Davis … and is actually about 14 weeks pregnant with his child.

Reportedly Herbo is still in jail while his bond is set at $100.

