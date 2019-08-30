Common Releases 12th Studio LP ‘Let Love’ [Stream]

It seems hard to believe that Common has been active on the music front since the early 1990s, and still has plenty to say despite his long career. The Chicago spitter formerly known as Common Sense has released his 12th studio album, Let Love, and 11-track opus that continues the rapper’s recent approach to rhyming with purpose.

The latest album, inspired in part by Common’s memoir Let Love Have The Last Word puts the veteran MC on the offensive for love, relationships, and the elevation of the people. Taking on the weighty task of creating a work of substance in a world that seemingly prefers to turn up, Common received help in the form of features from Samora Pinderhughes, Daniel Caesar, Swizz Beatz, Leikeli47, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jill Scott, and others.

Let Love puts an end to a three-year solo album hiatus and follows this year’s earlier collaboration with Karriem Riggins and Robert Glasper in August Greene’s self-titled release.

Check out Let Love in the streams below. Cop the physicals and merch here.

