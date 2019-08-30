Lonzo Ball isn’t only a professional basketball player, he also moonlights as a rapper as well. On a new track he shared, it would appear the point guard is still feeling some sort of way about being traded by Lakers.

Ball didn’t live up to the expectations his dad, LaVar Ball predicted for him before he even put on a Lakers jersey. After some very lackluster seasons in the La La Land, the organization included him in a package to acquire All-Star big man, Anthony Davis. While at the time he seemed very optimistic at the idea of throwing lobs to Zion Williamson, it would appear he still is a bit salty about the trade.

On a new song titled “Last Days” off his latest project Born 2 Ball, he touches on the events that led him to be a Pelican. Twitter users quickly assumed Ball was dissing the Lakers when he stated:

“You know I’m all about business LA is going to regret their decision.”

Lonzo Ball telling us how he really feels on his new track 'Last Days' 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZU0N0oTKXV — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) August 30, 2019

Ball picked up on the rumblings and responded via his social media accounts claiming he was not dissing his former team.

“I’m not dissing anybody I loved my time in LA. I use my music as an outlet to express things that happen in my life #50and30 out now! Let me know y’all favorite track.”

Well maybe he is just using it as fuel to motivate himself next season, but it sure does sound like he’s putting someone on notice. You can listen to Lonzo’s new song below.

—

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Lonzo Ball Appears To Be Throwing Shade At Lakers On New Song, Denies It On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: