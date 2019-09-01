Atlanta Rapper Cutty Cartel Of Jim Crow Has Passed Away

Atlanta rapper Cutty Cartel, born Ricardo Lewis, of rap group Jim Crow has passed away.

Jim Crow consisted of Cutty Cartel, Polow Da Don and Mr. Mo.

News broke of Cutty’s passing after numerous ATL artists took to social media to express their condolences.

Wrote Lil Scrappy:

Dayum bro , I’mma def miss you Cutt you definitely taught me everything when I was a git and told me to stay down with this mursic shit and never hide from the world cause the world would end up hiding from me, I love u bro u one talented ass writing ass singing ass real ass nicca , I pray for strength and comfort for your fam and friends , I consider u a legend #RIPCUTTYCARTEL

Cutty’s cause of death is still unknown although he reportedly passed away in his sleep.

Rest In Power Cutty Cartel.

