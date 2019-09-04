Imprisoned (Remix): R. Kelly Moved To Gen Pop In Prison, Has E-Mail Access…Right

Was R. Kelly ever really in solitary confinement? Although prosecutors have pointed to the jig—citing that the R&B crooner has had cellmates—R’uh is reportedly now in general population.

The singer’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, tells TMZ … Kelly was moved Tuesday and claims the singer was only kept in solitary by prison officials as a form of punishment — due to his celebrity and the prurient nature of his alleged crimes.

Greenberg tells us that although R. Kelly will be in gen pop — which is normally considered more dangerous, especially for high-profile inmates — he claims there are going to be security measures in place that should keep his client safe.

We’re told R. Kelly will now be allowed 10 non-attorney visits instead of the previously allowed one. He’ll also have a longer leash for phone calls and emails.

We’re going to ask, how is son going to use e-mail if he can’t read?

Will R. Kelly be running the cell block or will his alleged crimes against minors have him relegated to being some OG’s beeyotch? We’ll surely find out sooner than later.

