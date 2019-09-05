Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett’s Attorneys Push To Have “Vindictive” City Lawsuit Tossed

Besides getting clowned hilariously by Dave Chappelle in Sticks and Stones, Jussie Smollett is still dealing with the ramifications of his claims of being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. The actor’s lawyers argued that the lawsuit the City of Chicago has brought against their client should be tossed.

Jussie Smollett’s lawyer slammed the city of Chicago’s $130,000 lawsuit against the “Empire” actor in a new court filing, calling it a “vindictive effort to prosecute charges” that were already dropped.

“This unprecedented civil case was filed simply because former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel disagreed with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s decision to dismiss the false police report charges against Mr. Smollett,” lawyer William Quinlan wrote in court documents filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois late Tuesday, in a last-ditch attempt to get the city’s suit against the actor thrown out.

In April, Chicago filed suit against Smollett for $130,000 over his refusal to reimburse it for overtime payments to police officers who investigated his alleged hoax hate-crime attack.

Smollett continues to maintain that he was indeed attacked by two men who assaulted him, threw a noose around his neck and yelled “This is MAGA country!” along with racist epithets and homophobic slurs.

