New Music: Conway The Machine – “Tito’s Back” Feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher [Stream]

If you’re a fan of Griselda Records and the talented members of their camp, you know full well that the crew stays consistently dropping volumes of heat. Conway The Machine, who is prepping his proper Shady Records debut album, is releasing a new project beforehand and has unveiled a new track, “Tito’s Back.”

Conway, who already this year dropped the Everybody Is F.O.O.D. 3 project and gearing for a fourth volume of the series for 2019, is set to drop a new selection of songs, Look What I Become… on September 13. This comes before the release of God Don’t Make Mistakes, which is set to come out this October as well.

For “Tito’s Back,” in-house producer Daringer gives The Machine another smoker of a track adding to a long line of strong music already available to the masses. Joining Conway are his Buffalo brothers Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher.

In a statement, Conway seems prepared to keep feeding the streets that work as his crew as routinely done for the past few years.

“I’m just staying on fire and keeping the streets feed and satisfied. I’m painting pictures,” Conway said in a press statement, breaking down his current plans and his forthcoming full-length. “I came from the bottom, from nothing, and now I’m on a major label and making music with Eminem. This project is a blueprint of that.”

Check out “Tito’s Back” below.

