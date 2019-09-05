EA Announces ‘Madden NFL 20’ Will Be Free-To-Play, In Celebration of 2019-20 Season Kickoff

On the fence about getting Madden NFL 20? Well EA is giving gamers the opportunity to play the latest installment in the famed video game football franchise this weekend FOR FREE 99.

If you are not boycotting the NFL (no knock if you are), this is your time of the year. To celebrate the kickoff of the NFL’s 2019-20 season, EA announced starting today (Sept 5) Madden NFL 20 will be free-to-play through the weekend on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The news follows the surprise announcement of the ‘Superstar KO’ mode, a new co-op experience that promises “shorter games and bigger action.”

As described by EA, the new game mode is a fresh, simpler, faster, and modern way to play Madden. It not only features the NFL’s best in 3v3 action but will feature Lil Yachty and DJ Khaled as coaches of their own squads in the game. Madden players can partake in casual matchups against each other and steal their opponent’s players as well.

Speaking of Lil Yachty, you will be able to watch him, fellow Hip-Hop artist juice WRLD and NFL stars in the Twitch Prime Crown Cup right now.

We couldn’t think of a better way to bring in the 2019-20 NFL season than kicking some tail in Madden NFL 20.

